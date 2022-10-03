India beat South Africa by 16 runs in the second of three T20Is in Barsapara on Sunday night. The victory means the hosts have wrapped up the series 2-0, with Tuesday’s final match being for spek en boontjies.

South Africa, though, will want to win that match to get a much-needed confidence booster ahead of this month’s T20 World Cup in Australia. Judging by their performance in Barsapara, confidence must be low in the camp. After putting India in to bat first, South Africa’s bowlers were klapped to all corners of the ground, as India posted 237/3 in their 20 overs.

Not only did KL Rahul (57 off 28 balls) and Suryakumar Yadav (61 off 22) provide some entertainment, but the match was also stopped at one stage when a snake was slithered across the field. SA speedsters Kagiso Rabada (0/57 in four overs), Wayne Parnell (0/54 in four) and Anrich Nortje (0/41 in three) were lelik gestraf. The Proteas needed to do the same if they wanted to win the match.

But once again they got off to the worst possible start when captain Temba Bavuma was out for a seven-ball duck. PUNISHED: SA quick Rabada Rilee Rossouw (0) fell two balls later, also to Arshdeep Singh, to make it 1/2. Aiden Markram added 33 off 19 balls, before Quinton de Kock (69*) and David Miller (106* off 47) put on a real fight.