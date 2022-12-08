The rivalry between the two countries reached its peak when they last played in a Test series in South Africa in 2018, when Australia were found guilty of ball-tampering.

Interim Proteas coach Malibongwe Maketa says Australia kan maar kom met hulle off-field stories, they are Down Under to play cricket and that’s it.

And as they gear up for a three-match series starting on December 17, those old wounds are being krapped open again by the Aussie media.

Maketa, whose team play an Australian XI in a four-day warmup match tomorrow, says: “History tells us there is drama when these two teams meet. But for us mentally it’s all about cricket and what is required for us to come here and win.

“That’s been the driving force for us, whatever comes up we’ve got enough personnel and support for team to make sure we deal with whatever we might encounter.”