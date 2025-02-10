PROTEAS opener Matthew Breetzke broke a 47-year-old record when he klapped the highest score (150) on debut in ODI cricket history against New Zealand on Monday. Breetzke, 26, struck 11 fours and five sixes in his 148-ball innings in Lahore, as South Africa scored 304/6 in their 50 overs.

UNBEATEN TON: Kane Williamson New Zealand, though, chased their target down with eight balls to spare thanks to an unbeaten 133 from Kane Williamson to win the tri-series match by six wickets. Despite the defeat, the day belonged Breetzke, who beat the previous best mark of West Indian Desmond Haynes who made 148 on debut against Australia in Antigua in 1978. The SA record was 124 by Colin Ingram against Zimbabwe in 2010.

Breetzke says: “My mindset was to bat as long as possible and give myself a chance at the end.” Breetzke, who is not part of the Proteas’ Champions Trophy squad, batted until the 46th over. Proteas captain Temba Bavuma adds of the youngster’s knock: “It’s amazing, he’s been one of those guys who have been waiting in the wings to get his opportunity... I’m sure you will see a lot more like this from him in the future.”