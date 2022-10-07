It’s advantage South Africa in the three-match ODI series against India, after the visitors won the first match in Luck now by nine runs on Thursday night.
Captain Temba Bavuma and his teammates can now wrap up the series 2-0 when they take the field again in Ranchi at 10am on Sunday.
For that to happen, they will need both their batters and bowlers to fire like they did in Lucknow, where David Miller (75* off 63 balls) and Heinrich Klaasen (74* off 65) put on an unbeaten fifth-wicket stand of 139 runs to guide SA to 249/4 in their rain-shortened 40 overs.
Openers Janneman Malan and Quinton de Kock contributed scores of 22 and 48, with Bavuma getting 8 and Aiden Markram a duck.
Kagiso Rabada (2/36) and Wayne Parnell (1/38) got SA off to a good bowling start in India’s innings by taking early wickets.
Spinners Keshav Maharaj (1/23) and Tabraiz Shamsi (1/89) also got wickets, as India’s Shreys Iyer (50 off 37) and Sanju Samson (86* off 63) put up a big fight for the hosts.
Once Lungi Ngidi (3/52) broke that partnership, Samson and Shardul Thakur added another 93 runs for the sixth wicket to set up a thrilling finale. But India could only get 240/8 in their 40 overs.