It’s advantage South Africa in the three-match ODI series against India, after the visitors won the first match in Luck now by nine runs on Thursday night. Captain Temba Bavuma and his teammates can now wrap up the series 2-0 when they take the field again in Ranchi at 10am on Sunday.

For that to happen, they will need both their batters and bowlers to fire like they did in Lucknow, where David Miller (75* off 63 balls) and Heinrich Klaasen (74* off 65) put on an unbeaten fifth-wicket stand of 139 runs to guide SA to 249/4 in their rain-shortened 40 overs. Openers Janneman Malan and Quinton de Kock contributed scores of 22 and 48, with Bavuma getting 8 and Aiden Markram a duck. Kagiso Rabada (2/36) and Wayne Parnell (1/38) got SA off to a good bowling start in India’s innings by taking early wickets.