Proteas captain Temba Bavuma says he is still recovering from their shock loss to Netherlands which brought an end to their T20 World Cup hopes in Australia. Following their group-stage exit, the Proteas returned to South Africa on Wednesday, with Bavuma saying at their arrival press conference at OR Tambo: “It’s been three days [since we lost to Netherlands] and I’m still trying to process it all. “My emotions and feelings are not as raw as it was after the game, but the disappointment and disbelief are still there.

“It’s gonna take me a couple of days to be honest with you. Up until the Netherlands, I thought we played very good cricket as a unit and for us to exit and perform like that takes a lot to process. “Questions should be asked and answers and solutions should be put forward.” Bavuma admits that as long as they don’t win a World Cup, they will be known as “chokers”.