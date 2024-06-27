The Proteas thrashed Afghanistan by nine wickets to reach the final of the T20 Cricket World Cup for the first time on Wednesday. After skittling Afghanistan for 56 at Trinidad's Brian Lara Stadium, the Proteas cruised to their victory target, finishing on 60/1.

South Africa's left-arm wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi (3/6) and pacer Marco Jansen (3/16) spearheaded the demolition of a suspect Afghanistan batting line-up for just 56 off 11.5 overs after they chose to bat. 🟡![CDATA[]]>🟢 SEMI-FINAL RESULT | #SAVAFG



A tale of aspiration & inspiration continues✨



South Africa prevail in style and win by 9 wickets! 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦



See you in the Final 👊#WozaNawe #BePartOfIt#OutOfThisWorld #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/McA3knHhY5 — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) June 27, 2024 Fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje maintained the relentless pressure with two wickets apiece. The batting collapse marked a thoroughly deflating effort for Afghanistan following the pulsating drama of Monday when they pipped Bangladesh in St Vincent to reach the last four.

Throughout this dream run to their first semi-final of a senior men's world tournament, Afghanistan have been reliant on openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran to give them a solid platform and at the same time mask the frailties of the rest of the batting line-up. THE MOMENT IT HAPPENED 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/S9D9aSeUWM — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) June 27, 2024 But when Jansen had Gurbaz taken at slip by Reeza Hendricks in the first over of the match, the worst fears of the Afghans and their growing mass of supporters in the Caribbean were realised as the Proteas mercilessly exploited their opponents' technical deficiencies. On a surface which encouraged all bowlers but left Afghanistan with too little to defend, South Africa lost Quinton de Kock early in reply for Fazalhaq Farooqi's tournament-leading 17th wicket.