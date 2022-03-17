Proteas allrounder Dwaine Pretorius has warned his teammates that Bangladesh’s Tigers will maul them if they underestimate coach Russell Domingo’s men.

South Africa, currently fifth on the world rankings in ODI cricket, host the seventh-placed nation in three ODIs - the first of which will be played at Centurion Park on Friday.

And coming off a morale-boosting 3-0 series whitewash over India in January, Pretorius says the Proteas moet ligloop for the Tigers.

The 32-year-old explains: “Bangladesh are a dangerous team - they’ve got some really good players in their side and we want to start off well against them at Supersport Park.

“We’re not taking them for granted at all. We really just want to compete as hard as we can and make sure our standards are where we want them to be.

“That’s what we’re going to try and do , make sure we bring the intensity and the fire and hopefully we can get the result.”

