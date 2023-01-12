Parnell, 33, grew up in the Eastern Cape and says he’d like nothing more than a lekker homecoming jol on Thursday at 5.30pm.

Pretoria Capitals captain Wayne Parnell can’t wait to play at home in the Eastern Cape when they face the Sunrisers in the SA20 competition on Thursday.

He says of returning to St Georges Park where he cut his teeth: “Obviously the band [is one of my favourite things about going there]. When you think of the band, you think St George’s Park, so that’s going to be special seeing that.

“Hopefully it’s sold out and people come in massive numbers…”

Parnell will be leading a team which includes the likes of Sri Lanka ace Kusal Mendis, England’s Adil Rashid and local heroes Rilee Rossouw. Anrich Nortje is not expected to play today after only recently returning to South Africa from Australia.