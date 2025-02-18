ARNE Slot insists Liverpool can handle the mounting pressure of the Premier League title race after the leaders were hampered by nerves in their tense win against Wolves. Slot’s manne head to Aston Villa on Wednesday knowing a victory would move them 10 points clear of second-placed Arsenal in their bid to clinch a record-equalling 20th English title.

But Liverpool, in warme form for much of the season, have looked less secure of late and almost blew a two-goal lead (thanks to strikes from Luis Diaz and Mo Salah) in Sunday’s 2-1 win over lowly Wolves at Anfield. Slot pointed to Liverpool’s ability to grind out several wins by a one-goal margin already this season as proof they won’t crumble under pressure. CONFIDENT: Arne Slot Slot says: “It is because we are going to the end of the season, not because of us but what people make of it.

“We have won other games at home or away by one goal when it was also tight. I remember Crystal Palace away when it was tight in the end. “If this happens at the end of the season you guys are going to talk about nerves. “To secure a win in the Premier League, if we are winning 1-0, is going to be a lot of defending and hard work.”

Slot knows Villa have the potential to add to the pressure on Liverpool, but he believes their hard-fought success against Wolves will stand them in good stead. He adds: “They have a great home record. When you get the fixture list, Villa away you all know is one of the tougher ones you can face. Very good manager, always has a very good game plan. “We didn’t play our best on Sunday but to win gives us a different feeling to the Everton game when we conceded in the last second.

“It tells you that you have a team that fights until the end. These are the games you have to win if you want to achieve something.” Slot will be without Cody Gakpo and Joe Gomez against Villa, with the latter facing a “number of weeks” out after suffering a hamstring injury. DANGEROUS: Ollie Watkins Villa, meanwhile, come off a disappointing 1-1 draw with Ipswich, with gevaarlike hitman Ollie Watkins klapping for them in that match.