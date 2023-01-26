Premier League clubs have broken the record for January transfer window spending with a £440m spree, according to sports finance experts Deloitte. By Tuesday afternoon, Prem sides had swiped their kaarte verby their January 2018 £430m splurge.

And there seems to be no end to the shopping before the window closes at 1am next Wednesday SA time. Chelsea, bankrolled by new owner Todd Boehly, have been the busiest in the market, with £180m splashed out for David Fofana from Molde, Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile, Andrey Santos from Vasco da Gama and PSV Eindhoven’s Noni Madueke. The Blues also paid a record £88.5m for a January Prem signing to bring Mykhailo Mudryk in from Shakhtar Donetsk.