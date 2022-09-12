Premier League clubs fear more postponements this coming weekend after this past weekend’s fixtures were called off.
After last Thursday’s passing of Queen Elizabeth II, the League opted to cancel the games - a move criticised by many in the game.
Former England striker Peter Crouch questioned the shutdown, tweeting: “I know it’s only a game and some things are much bigger but imagine all our games went ahead this weekend.
“Black armbands, silences observed, national anthem, Royal band playing etc to the millions around the world watching? Isn’t that a better send off?”
With no clear way forward from the League yet, matches in London are sure to be affected by the Queen’s funeral this weekend.
According to The Athletic, a proposal has been made to reverse fixtures set to be hosted in the capital this weekend, but it seems unlikely on such short notice.