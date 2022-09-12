After last Thursday’s passing of Queen Elizabeth II, the League opted to cancel the games - a move criticised by many in the game.

Premier League clubs fear more postponements this coming weekend after this past weekend’s fixtures were called off.

As a mark of respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed. — Premier League (@premierleague) September 9, 2022

Former England striker Peter Crouch questioned the shutdown, tweeting: “I know it’s only a game and some things are much bigger but imagine all our games went ahead this weekend.

“Black armbands, silences observed, national anthem, Royal band playing etc to the millions around the world watching? Isn’t that a better send off?”

Isn’t that a better send off ? — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) September 9, 2022

With no clear way forward from the League yet, matches in London are sure to be affected by the Queen’s funeral this weekend.