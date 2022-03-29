Portugal boss Fernando Santos warned Cristiano Ronaldo and span to be oppit when they face giant killers North Macedonia for a place at the World Cup later this year.

Minnows North Macedonia stunned almal when they eliminated four-time world champions and current European champions Italy in the Euro World Cup playoff semifinal last Thursday.

And Santos is pulling out all the stops to make sure his manne don’t suffer the same fate.

READY: Bruno Fernandes

He says: “These games are finals. Finals are always complicated.

“We won the first one and now we have to win the second.... we have to focus on North Macedonia, which will be a difficult game for sure.

“If they managed to beat Italy that means it's going to be very difficult.”

In tonight’s other playoff, Robert Lewandowksi’s Poland host Sweden and Zlatan Ibrahimovic for a ticket to Qatar.

Ibrahimovic will be 41 at the World Cup, if Sweden make it. And he’s banking on the likes of Anthony Elanga, Dejan Kulusevski and Alexander Isak to get them there.

He says: “They are the future, we should not invest or bet on me, but on them.”

