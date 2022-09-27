Dalot opened his international goals account with a brace in Saturday’s 4-0 win over Czech Republic, firing his side to the top of Group A2 with 10 points.

New Portugal hero Diogo Dalot is ready for his span’s Uefa Nations League “final” against neighbours Spain tonight (8.45pm).

But Spain, who trail them by two points, heading into the final pool game in Braga can overtake them at the laaste draai.

With a place in next June’s semifinals at stake, Manchester United rightback Dalot says: “We have to know that this is like a final for us. We want the three points. We want the win. We want to be in the next stage.”

Spain boss Luis Enrique believes his manne can bounce back after their 2-1 defeat to Switzerland that saw them lose top spot.