Replacements Jordan Petaia, Folau Fainga’a and Pete Samu scored tries in the last quarter as Australia recorded their first win over England since 2015.

Australia brushed off a series of setbacks, including a first-half red card for lock Darcy Swain, to beat England 30-28 at Perth Stadium on Saturday.

It was quite a turnaround for the Wallabies, who must have thought they were cursed after the first 34 minutes of the contest.

They lost flyhalf Quade Cooper to a calf injury in the warm-up, fullback Tom Banks with a broken forearm after a nasty fall 21 minutes in, and Swain to a red card for a headbutt just after the half hour mark.

But they stood strong, with captain Michael Hooper saying of the win: “You can’t script sport, you can do all these plans and then they go out the window. We had to dig deep…”