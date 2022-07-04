Australia brushed off a series of setbacks, including a first-half red card for lock Darcy Swain, to beat England 30-28 at Perth Stadium on Saturday.
Replacements Jordan Petaia, Folau Fainga’a and Pete Samu scored tries in the last quarter as Australia recorded their first win over England since 2015.
👏 The support in Perth was unreal! Can’t wait to go again this week in Brissie.— Wallabies (@wallabies) July 3, 2022
Grab your tickets from https://t.co/WhF2arwRqO#Wallabies #AUSvENG @eToroAU pic.twitter.com/UjNUnRWmlP
It was quite a turnaround for the Wallabies, who must have thought they were cursed after the first 34 minutes of the contest.
They lost flyhalf Quade Cooper to a calf injury in the warm-up, fullback Tom Banks with a broken forearm after a nasty fall 21 minutes in, and Swain to a red card for a headbutt just after the half hour mark.
🙌 Fair to say our boys were pretty excited about Pete Samu's try!#Wallabies #AUSvENG @eToroAU— Wallabies (@wallabies) July 2, 2022
🙌 pic.twitter.com/zCnB7d9DbH
But they stood strong, with captain Michael Hooper saying of the win: “You can’t script sport, you can do all these plans and then they go out the window. We had to dig deep…”
The teams turned around level at 6-6, with England enjoying a 14-9 lead with 20 minutes to go after Ellis Genge scored the first try of the match.
But then the Aussies skrikked wakker to score via replacements Petaia, Fainga’a and Samu to take a 30-14 lead before England scored two late consolation tries via Henry Arundell and Jack van Poortvliet.
Australia 30 England 28
Australia - Tries: Jordan Petaia, Folau Fainga’a, Pete Samu; Penalties: Noah Lolesio (3); Conversions: Lolesio (3)
England - Tries: Ellis Genge, Henry Arundell, Jack van Poortvliet; Pens: Owen Farrell (3); Conversions: Farrell (2)