Proteas stand-in ODI captain Keshav Maharaj says his team isn’t taking the field in Durham at 2pm today against England for spek en boontjies, instead they have a point to prove. Currently 11th on the ICC Super League standings, with the top eight qualifying automatically for next year’s World Cup in India, this three-match series falls outside of the Super League scope and therefore will not count towards any points for South Africa.

Maharaj, who is leading the team in the absence of regular skipper Temba Bavuma, though, says this doesn’t mean they won’t be up for the match. He explains: “It’s important for us as an ODI unit to play together - the more you play together the better you get. It’s still an international cricket game, so that’s enough motivation.” He adds: “We haven’t done well in the ODI format, but we’ve been trying various methods and combinations and hopefully we’ve found that rhythm and can start this series on a positive note.

"England come off quite a bit of cricket and have a more settled team. But having put in the hard work over the last 12 months or so, I think it's about time we see some good results in this series and going forward." With the ODI series against England on our doorstep, captain Keshav Maharaj gives us some insight of what we can expect.



While South Africa will be out to prove that they have grown as a unit, England will look to give allrounder Ben Stokes the perfect send-off in his final ODI for his country today. Stokes, 31, on Monday stunned the cricket world by announcing that he will no longer play ODI cricket.