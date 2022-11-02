World champions France took another huge blow to their hopes of defending their title in Qatar with the news that Paul Pogba will miss the tournament because of a knee injury.

His agent Rafaela Pimenta confirms: “Following medical review, it is extremely painful to inform Paul Pogba will still need recovery time from his surgery. For this reason, Paul will not be able to join Juventus’ squad before the World Cup break nor the French national team in Qatar.”