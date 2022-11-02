World champions France took another huge blow to their hopes of defending their title in Qatar with the news that Paul Pogba will miss the tournament because of a knee injury.
His agent Rafaela Pimenta confirms: “Following medical review, it is extremely painful to inform Paul Pogba will still need recovery time from his surgery. For this reason, Paul will not be able to join Juventus’ squad before the World Cup break nor the French national team in Qatar.”
The 29-year-old Juventus ace joins midfield partner N’Golo Kante of Chelsea and AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan in being ruled out as coach Didier Deschamps takes stock of his options.
The Les Bleus boss is also paaping on the fitness of Manchester United and Chelsea defenders Raphael Varane and Wesley Fofana with the tournament kicking off on November 20.