Goals from Stellenbosch attacker Antonio van Wyk and SuperSport United midfielder put South Africa in control before a late deflected goal from captain Thato Kebue gave the Zebras some consolation after they had Odirile Lekoba red-carded for a foul on Khulekani Shezi.

Helman Mkhalele’s young Bafana Bafana side claimed the Cosafa Cup Plate with a 2-1 win over Botswana on Sunday.

Van Wyk’s 34th-minute opener came after he closed down a defender in Botswana’s area and the attempted clearance bounced of him and into the back of the net.

And substitute Selaelo Rasebotja punished the Zebras immediately after Lekoba’s sending-off, having been set up by another Stellies star in Jayden Adams.

While the Plate maybe seen as a disappointment after South Africa entered the tournament as defending champions, coach Mkhalele praised his squad after the clash at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Durban.