Helman Mkhalele’s young Bafana Bafana side claimed the Cosafa Cup Plate with a 2-1 win over Botswana on Sunday.
Goals from Stellenbosch attacker Antonio van Wyk and SuperSport United midfielder put South Africa in control before a late deflected goal from captain Thato Kebue gave the Zebras some consolation after they had Odirile Lekoba red-carded for a foul on Khulekani Shezi.
Van Wyk’s 34th-minute opener came after he closed down a defender in Botswana’s area and the attempted clearance bounced of him and into the back of the net.
Bafana Bafana win this year's COSAFA Plate title.🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦#COSAFACup2022 @COSAFAMEDIA https://t.co/JnR0KIVWPd— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) July 17, 2022
And substitute Selaelo Rasebotja punished the Zebras immediately after Lekoba’s sending-off, having been set up by another Stellies star in Jayden Adams.
While the Plate maybe seen as a disappointment after South Africa entered the tournament as defending champions, coach Mkhalele praised his squad after the clash at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Durban.
Having used a host of U23s ahead of their Afcon 2023 and 2024 Paris Olympics qualifying campaign, he tells SuperSport’s cameras: I’m happy with the overall performance of the squad.
⚽️ RESULT ⚽️@BafanaBafana are the #COSAFACup2022 Plate Winners.— SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) July 17, 2022
South Africa 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 2⃣➖1⃣ 🇧![CDATA[]]>🇼 Botswana#SABCSportFootball pic.twitter.com/bKvnage3yi
“I’ve seen more of the players who raised their hands.
“And now it’s up to the technical team to decide on the way forward.
“But I’m proud of the attitude and character of the players.
“They had the will to go out there and grab those opportunities.”
Bafana Bafana players showing some love to the young faces who came out to give them support in their COSAFA Plate final game against Botswana.— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) July 17, 2022
🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦⚽🇧![CDATA[]]>🇼@COSAFAMEDIA #COSAFACup2022 pic.twitter.com/lwceolZIzQ