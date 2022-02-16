Proteas batsman Rassie van der Dussen says they will back whoever cracks the nod to bat at No.3 in the first Test against New Zealand at midnight tonight.

With new star Keegan Petersen unavailable due to Covid-19 for the two-match series against the World Test Championship holders at the Hagley Oval, South Africa’s already-inexperienced batting line-up will be given a proper test on what’s expected to be a grasgroen pitch.

The Paarliet proved his worth by top-scoring in the impressive three-match home series victory over India last month, and now either uncapped Sarel Erwee or five-cap Zubayr Hamza will have to step up like KP as SA look to defend a proud record of never losing to a Test series to the Kiwis Down Under.

But Van der Dussen, who is also short of a century in a relatively inexperienced batting line-up, says they will give the new man that support he needs to excel.

FOCUSED: Rassie van deer Dussen

He says: “If you look at the likely candidate who will come in, in Erwee, he’s a very experienced domestic cricketer, he’s been with us for more than a year and capable of batting for long periods and scoring big.

“For me, stepping up to international cricket, the fundamentals stay the same.

“Maybe there is more skill and intensity from the bowlers you come up against, but Sarel or Hamza - these guys know what they are doing at the crease.

“So for us as a squad whether it’s someone making their debut or not, that guy knows that he has the backing of the team and nothing to prove.”

