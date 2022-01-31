Liverpool yesterday confirmed the signing of exciting Colombia winger Luis Diaz from Porto in a £50m deal.

The 25-year-old blitsvinninge and skilful attacker was a target of Premier League rivals Tottenham last week, but the Reds swooped in and got their man.

In a statement ahead of today’s transfer deadline day, the club writes: “The 25-year-old has signed a long-term contract with the Reds after passing a medical and finalising personal terms.

“Diaz will arrive on Merseyside once he has completed international duty with Colombia, who face Argentina in a World Cup qualifier in Cordoba on Tuesday evening.”

GOT HIS MAN: Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool’s new No.23 has been on Jurgen Klopp’s radar after scoring 41 goals in 125 appearances for Porto.

This season alone, the forward faced the Reds twice in this season’s Champions League group stage with Porto and had netted 14 times in 18 league games.

To date, Diaz has 31 caps for his national team, with seven goals for Los Cafeteros.

And Klopp says of his new signing: “I could not be happier that we’ve been able to get this deal done and bring Luis to Liverpool.

“I have always been a believer in only signing players in January if you would want to sign them in the summer, and that’s very much the case with Luis.

“He is an outstanding player and someone we’ve been tracking for a very long time.

“We believe he has everything needed to fit into our way and adapt to the Premier League, both physically and mentally.

“He is a player who is hungry for success and knows you have to fight to get what you want.

“He is a fighter, no doubt. He’s a skilful team player who has always the goal in mind.”

