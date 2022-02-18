Cape Town City will finally be able to unleash Venezuelan forward Darwin Gonzalez as they aim for their first victory of the year.

City have been frustrated by a long wait for the proper paperwork to get their new signing on the pitch.

But Darwin is set to make his debut at Golden Arrows in a PSL clash on Sunday and prove the missing link in City’s attack.

The impact of his introduction will be boosted by the return of inspirational midfielder Thabo Nodada from suspension as City look to kick to pick up momentum after crashing out of the Nedbank Cup at Royal AM last weekend and goalless PSL draw with Kaizer Chiefs on Tuesday night.

Against Chiefs, 18-year-old Jaeden Rhodes made debut in midfield as fellow youngsters Khanyisa Mayo and Taahir Goedeman shone against Amakhosi.

And coach Eric Tinkler is hoping for more positives from his team.

He says: “There are certain positives we can take from the Chiefs performance, but we would have loved to take three points.

“We just have to move on and start prepping for the game against Golden Arrows.

“Trying to get that momentum again is going to be the key factor for us.

“With these games we can only get better and stronger.”

Weekend fixtures

Tomorrow: Chippa v Royal AM (3.30pm), Swallows v TS Galaxy (6pm)

Sunday: Golden Arrows v Cape Town City (3.30pm), Sekhukhune v Baroka (6pm)

