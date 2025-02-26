PROTEAS batter Matthew Breetzke announced himself to one-day international cricket like no one has done before him. The 26-year-old from Gqeberha blasted a debut record 150 runs in his first-ever 50-over international against New Zealand in Lahore earlier this month to eclipse the 47-year record for the highest score on debut by Desmond Haynes.

With the groot kanonne not available for the tri-series against New Zealand and Pakistan as the Proteas warmed up for the ongoing Champions Trophy, Breetzke followed up that knock with a superb 83 against Pakistan. But he was not part of the Champions Trophy squad and returned home with renewed hope of playing for the national team in 50-over cricket. In an interview with Sportsboom, Breetzke says of making coach Rob Walter’s team: “That team has really good players.

HAD A CONVERSATION: Rob Walter “The conversation [with coach Rob Walter] was to keep scoring runs and putting pressure on them [the established players]. “The more I play, the better I’m getting. In my mind, there’s no reason why I can’t put any of those big guys under pressure. “If I keep putting in performances, I do believe that I have what it takes to perform at that level consistently.