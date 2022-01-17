Philipe Coutinho announced his return to the Premier League in style on Saturday, coming off the bench to secure Aston Villa a 2-2 draw with Manchester United at Villa Park.

On loan from Barcelona, The Little Magician was sent on by coach Steven Gerrard in the middle of the second half with the scoreboard reading 2-0 in favour of the visitors.

Up until that point, Bruno Fernandes was the talk of the town, scoring in the sixth minute with a lucky long-range strike that should have been saved by Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez.

He doubled-up in the 67th minute after being set up by Fred inside the box.

But then Coutinho teamed up with Jacob Ramsey to turn the game on its head.

After a one-two with Carney Chukwuemeka, he then passed to Ramsey in space to make it 2-1.

Then in the 81st minute, Ramsey’s left-footed cross found Coutinho in space and the Brazilian made no mistake.

Coach Gerrard couldn’t be happier, saying: “The thing for Phil is that he needs to be in a place where he feels loved and supported, smiling and enjoying his football…

“Once he gets fitter and stronger, I have no doubt he’ll create and score goals for this team.”

For United boss Ralf Rangnick it was heartbreak.

He says: “I am] completely disappointed about the result.

“After being two-nil up after 70 minutes you have to be disappointed and it’s difficult now to speak about the positives.

“You should expect an experienced team like we have, that we are capable to taking the three points at home.”

WEEKEND’S OTHER PREM RESULTS: Wolves 3 Southampton 1, Newcastle 1 Watford 1, Brighton 1 Crystal Palace 1.

