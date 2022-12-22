Following the sacking of Sean Everitt after their 35-0 defeat to Cardiff, the Sharks have beaten Ospreys 25-10 in the URC and both Harlequins 39-31 and Bordeaux Begles in the Champions Cup under the mentorship of their director of rugby Powell.

Unbeaten under former Blitzboks coach Neil Powell, the Sharks say they have even more tricks up their sleeve ahead of Friday’s visit from the Lions in the United Rugby Championship (URC).

Loose forward Phepsi Buthelezi believes there is more to come and despite expecting a tough test from the Lions’ backrow, he says they have some more toertjies.

Playing alongside Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and Vincent Tshituka, Buthelezi says: “It certainly is a challenge we are looking forward to, but the focus is on us. It is about what, as a loose trio, want to achieve and how we want to announce ourselves in the game.

“It is certainly going to be a massive challenge, but we think we have a few tricks up our sleeve that we will be pulling out on Friday.”