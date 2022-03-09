Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola told his side not to lose focus as they take a 5-0 lead into tonight’s 10pm Champions League last-16 second leg against Sporting Lisbon.

Even with such a huge advantage, Guardiola wants nothing less than the best from the side he puts out.

He warns: “We can not forget we have a game to find the goals, but in Portugal we found the goals before the game.

“I can imagine the pride of the Sporting players, they want to perform well and we have to be ready.

“We start with 5-0 that is a reality, we can’t concede and do silly things, we have to try and win the game.

We’ll be in trouble if we don’t focus.”

Guardiola is facing somewhat of a crisis in defence with Nathan Ake and Ruben Dias still missing through injury.

But it’s at rightback where he has no natural first-team players to pick from with Joao Cancelo set to miss out with illness and Kyle Walker suspended.

He explains: “Right now we have just three defenders. We have to adapt maybe with the second team, we will see what we have to do.

“We’ll speak with some players. I don’t know we have training I will see. We have players in the academy and maybe we’ll use them.”

[email protected]