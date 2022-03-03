Manchester City cruised into the FA Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday night and have set their sights on Manchester United in this weekend’s Premier League derby clash.

City dispatched Championship side Peterborough United at London Road with 2-0 thanks to two goals in seven second-half minutes.

The first was a magical shuffle and finish from inside the penalty area by Riyad Mahrez on the hour mark, before Phil Foden picked Jack Grealish with a long ball to seal the deal.

And after Mahrez’s 19th goal of the season, coach Pep Guardiola warns that the Algerian will be difficult to stop at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday when they face bitter rivals United.

PLANNE: Pep Guardiola, right, with Jack Grealish

Guradiola says: “Riyad always had this quality in the final third.

“He's the best player in the final third that we have with the sense of goal, the mentality, the aggressiveness.”

Mahrez is one of four City players with double-digit goal-hauls, alongside Raheem Sterling (13), Phil Foden (10) and Bernardo Silva (10).

But Guardiola has some concerns in defence after taking off both Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake in central defence during midweek.

He explains: “Nathan finished bad in the action when he got the yellow card and Ruben was not feeling good in his leg.

“That’s why, for caution and to be alert, we made the substitutions.

“It was not planned but Aymeric [Laporte] and John [Stones] were excellent [in the] second half. I would say it was a medical decision.”

