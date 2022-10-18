Pep Guardiola says coins were thrown at him during Manchester City’s 1-0 loss to Liverpool on Sunday.
FULL-TIME | It ends in defeat at Anfield.— Manchester City (@ManCity) October 16, 2022
🔴 1-0 🐝 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/N1PhSzy6X1
The City bench celebrated wildly as Phil Foden thought he had fired them into the lead in the 53rd minute, only for his strike to be ruled out after a VAR review.
Guardiola was furious with the decision, turning around to bicker with Liverpool fans in the stands.
In the aftermath, the City boss says the Liverpool supporters retaliated.
He explains: “Next time they will do it better, they didn’t get me. They tried but didn’t get me. They got them [coins] on the coach years ago but not this time.”
But the swak gedrag went both ways, with Liverpool releasing a statement condemning some chants from City supporters during the match.
The statement reads: “We are deeply disappointed to hear vile chants relating to football stadium tragedies from the away section during today’s game at Anfield. The concourse in the away section was also vandalised with graffiti of a similar nature.”