Pep Guardiola says coins were thrown at him during Manchester City’s 1-0 loss to Liverpool on Sunday. FULL-TIME | It ends in defeat at Anfield.



🔴 1-0 🐝 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/N1PhSzy6X1 — Manchester City (@ManCity) October 16, 2022 The City bench celebrated wildly as Phil Foden thought he had fired them into the lead in the 53rd minute, only for his strike to be ruled out after a VAR review.

Guardiola was furious with the decision, turning around to bicker with Liverpool fans in the stands. In the aftermath, the City boss says the Liverpool supporters retaliated. He explains: “Next time they will do it better, they didn’t get me. They tried but didn’t get me. They got them [coins] on the coach years ago but not this time.”