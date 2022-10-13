After a frustrating night in the Champions League, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola gave the main reason why he hasn’t led the club to the European Cup – Real Madrid.
In five previous campaigns with City, the best finish the two-time winning-coach has achieved is a runners-up medal in the 2021 final.
His manne will have another shot at the title after advancing to the last 16, despite being held to a controversial goalless Group E draw at Copenhagen on Tuesday night.
Guardiola watched as Rodri’s 11th-minute strike was disallowed for a dubious Riyad Mahrez handball, before the Algerian had his 25th-minute penalty saved.
City then had to play the last hour of the game with 10 men after leftback Sergio Gomez was sent off.
And after a tough night, Guardiola was asked why City just have had no joy in the tournament
He says: “Because Madrid is always there.”
Since the last time the Catalan won the biggest prize in Europe – with Barcelona in 2011 – Real have won it five times, including last season’s tournament.
And he says of his mission to lift it again: “I would like to win it, it’s not an obsession, it’s a dream.
“I’m completely aware how good the opponents are and how difficult this competition is. I said many times, maybe people don’t believe me or think I’m making an excuse, I didn’t come here to win the Champions League.”
Next up for City is a Premier League trip to Liverpool on Sunday.