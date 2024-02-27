Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola says Luton will be a tough nut to crack in their FA Cup fifth round fixture tonight at 10pm.
Travelling to the Hatters - a team they beat 2-1 at the same venue in the league in December, Guardiola says of Rob Edwards’ team: “They have the courage to play, face the challenge without any fear, and after it’s not just that.
“They play direct into channels and they have the ability to build up patterns...
“They play really, really good with the football. Quite similar to Bournemouth for the way they play but it’s Premier League and the FA Cup and I would not expect different from my experience these years I have been in England.”
In other FA Cup action tonight, Bournemouth host Leicester at 9.30pm and Newcastle travel to Blackburn at 9.45pm.