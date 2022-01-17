Pep Guardiola believes his Manchester City stars know how to put the Premier League title to bed and hold on to their 11-point lead at the top of the table.

City were too strong for second-placed Chelsea in their top-of-the-table clash at the Etihad on Saturday, conceding just one shot on target as Kevin de Bruyne grabbed a 70th-minute winner.

After Romelu Lukaku forced Ederson into a close-range save, De Bruyne rode a challenge from N’Golo Kante before curling home from outside the area to make it 1-0.

With the title race now City’s to lose in January, Guardiola says his manne won’t make the mistake of losing focus.

Asked if his players think the title race is over, he says: “No. They will do it, I am good on that...

“Of course, people will say it’s over. They know it’s not over. In January it’s not possible. At the same time, we have had 12 games in a row winning, winning, winning.

“To do 36 points in this league, hats off to these players so far. “But, it’s January.”

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel admits his manne were second best, saying that his stars were beaten in individual duels.

UNHAPPY: Thomas Tuchel

He adds: “The individual quality of Kevin de Bruyne made the difference. We struggled offensively to show the type of quality to really hurt them and score the first goal and bring some doubts into their game.”

