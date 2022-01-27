African football boss Patrice Motsepe says an “inexplicable” decision to keep an entry gate closed was responsible for the deadly stampede which killed eight people before an Africa Cup of Nations match.

Eight people died and many more were injured after a bottleneck at the southern gate of the Olembe Stadium in the Cameroonian capital Yaounde ahead of the hosts’ last-16 match against Comoros on Monday night.

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) president said at a press conference on Tuesday: “That gate was supposed to be open because if it was open they would have walked through, and for inexplicable reasons it was closed.

“If that gate was open as it was supposed to, we wouldn’t have had this problem we have now, this loss of life. Who closed that gate? Who is responsible for that gate?”

A child was among the dead and a baby was reportedly one of those trampled by the crowd and was in a "medically stable" condition, the health ministry added.

