Argentina and Brazil are headed for a collision in the World Cup semifinals if all goes according to plan in Qatar. The South American giants, who are in Group C and G respectively, could face either of European heavyweights England, Belgium, Portugal or holders France in the final.

Let’s take a closer look at the pathway to the knockouts in Qatar. While the group stage is bound to throw up some surprises, Fifa’s rankings suggest that the cream will rise to the top to make the last 16. In Group A, that cream is expected to be Netherlands, where a meeting with the second-placed team in Group B’s runners-up.

The winners of Group B, meanwhile, will face the runners-up in Group A. That’s the formula throughout with one playing two, as Group C tackles D, E fights F and G cross swords with H in the last 16. That means if Lionel Messi and his Argies team top Group C, they could face Denmark, who is expected to finish Group D in second to France, in the last 16.

The winner of that match’s most likely quarterfinal opponents will be the Netherlands, who are expected to top Group A and face Group B runners-up Wales or Iran in the last 16. Brazil, meanwhile, should top Group G ahead of Serbia before taking the runners-up from Group H, who could be Ghana or Uruguay. The Auriverde should then meet Group E winners Spain or Group F runners-up Croatia in the last eight.

That sets up a mouthwatering semifinal between the bitter South American rivals. On the other side of the draw, dinge are sure to ruk wild, with holders France and England on course to clash while Belgium and Portugal are destined to meet in the quarters. WORLD CUP GROUPS

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands Group B: England, Iran, USA, Wales Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia