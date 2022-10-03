Arsenal made another statement in the early Premier League season with an impressive 3-1 win over local rivals Tottenham on Saturday. Mikel Arteta’s manne held their nerve in the shootout for top spot after crumbling in last May’s showdown for Champions League football with Spurs.

Thomas Partey got the Emirates rocking after 20 minutes with a rocket into goalkeeper Hugo Lloris’s top left-hand corner after being teed up by Ben White. ROCKING ROCKET: Thomas Partey But Spurs hit back through nemesis Harry Kane from the penalty spot 11 minutes later, leaving the Gunners hanging on until the break. The hosts came out firing after half time, though, with Gabriel Jesus forcing home from close range after Lloris and Cristian Romero failed to deal with Bukayo Saka’s 49th-minute strike.

With the Gunners back in control of the ball, frustrated Emerson Royal raked his studs down Gabriel Martinelli’s leg in the 62nd minute and was sent off and Man of the Match Granit Xhaka made the punte vas when he drilled home five minute later and claim a seventh win from their opening eight games. CONTROL: Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka With his Arsenal side often failing the big tests, Gunners boss Arteta says: “[This result was] 100 percent needed because when you play such a big game you want to win. “Those opinions are correct because when you look at the start [we’ve had] and just put it in that context you can do it.”