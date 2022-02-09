Western Province captain Wayne Parnell wants better from his team when they take the field against the Warriors in their second T20 Challenge match at St George’s Park today (2.30pm).

Province won their first match of the tournament by beating neighbours the Rocks by six wickets on Monday, thanks to a superb knock of 69 off just 39 balls by opener Richard Levi.

Parnell, though, wants his team to up their game when they face the tournament hosts, who are looking to bounce back after losing to the Titans by eight runs in their first encounter.

Asked if they played the perfect game against the Rocks, Parnell says: “I wouldn’t say perfect - there are areas where we can improve on.

“I’m happy we got over the line and that the guys played with intent. We want to see the players playing with freedom, it’s just about being smart.”

Levi, who recently returned from a stint abroad, says he is just happy to be back in South Africa and playing cricket.

Of his match-winning knock, the 34-year-old “Bear” says: “It’s good to be back and it was nice to have the boys cheering me along…

“I’ll take it [the innings and the result, but] I should have put my hand up and finish the innings.”

