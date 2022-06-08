According to the CIES study, the 23-year-old, who turned down a move to Real Madrid last month, tops the list with an estimated transfer value of £175.7m.

Paris Saint-Germain and France ace Kylian Mbappe has been named football’s most valuable player by Swiss research group CIES Football Observatory.

The CIES Football Observatory uses such indicators as player age, performance, career progression and contract duration to arrive at a transfer value.

And judging on those scales, the World Cup-winning forward heads a top three of Real Madrid’s Brazilian winger Vinicius Jr (21 years old ) and new Manchester City recruit Erling Haaland, also 21.

The latest list was dominated by Premier League players, with 41 representatives in the top 100.