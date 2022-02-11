Bulls scrumhalf Embrose Papier has a point to prove when they host the Sharks in the United Rugby Championship at Loftus Versfeld at 5.05pm tomorrow.

Once a shoo-in as the next Springbok scrumhalf, Papier played seven Tests in the Green and Gold in 2018.

But he’s since been overtaken in the national pecking order by the likes of Jaden Hendrikse and Grant Williams - both plying their trade in Durban.

Papier, 24, from Clanwilliam, staan vir niemand terug nie and still harbours some Springbok ambitions.

He says ahead of tomorrow’s clash: “Everybody who is playing rugby in South Africa wants to play for the Springboks. I still work as hard as I can. I am working hard on my basics, so if I can get that balance right – my kicking game, my passing, then everything will go well.”

He adds of the match: “As we all know, they have a lot of Springboks in that team, so I think it’s going to be a big, physical battle.”

In today’s URC action, Leinster host Edinburgh at 8pm, before Glasgow Warriors tackle Munster at 10.15pm.

[email protected]