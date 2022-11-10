Pakistan will continue their rollercoaster ride at the T20 World Cup into the final after beating New Zealand by seven wickets in front of a raucous crowd largely made up of their compatriots at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Paceman Shaheen Afridi led the way with 2/24 as the Black Caps were restricted to 152/4 before openers Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam finally found their scoring touch with half centuries in a 105-run stand to lay the foundation for victory.