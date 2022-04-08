Stormers captain Steven Kitshoff does not want to get involved in a bekgeveg with the Bulls ahead of Saturday’s United Rugby Championship north-south derby at Cape Town Stadium (2pm).

Instead, he wants his manne to do the talking on the field - especially his pack of forwards, where the game’s foundation will be laid.

Asked to respond to Bulls flanker Cyle Brink’s statement that they are looking for revenge following their 30-26 defeat in the reverse fixture in January, Kitshoff says: “We spoke about it in the week and we don’t want to play too many mind games, it’s all about pitching up on Saturday.

“The punches get thrown on a Saturday. You can talk as much as you want in the week, but we will play on Saturday.”

DISRUPTOR: Yster Deon Fourie

Traditionally a powerhouse up front, Kitshoff expects a big battle from the Bulls in the scrums.

The loosehead prop says: “They’ve been true to like how they’ve been playing over years, they’ve got a dominant pack. They did milk a couple of penalties against Ulster last weekend in the scrums. We had a good look at it, I think it’s going to be a tough one, if they come full strength and we come full strength, it’s going to be a battle.”

Another area which might play a big role in the contest is the breakdown, where two veterans of the game, Deon Fourie, 35, and Marcell Coetzee, 30, will square off.

These guys can't wait to put on a show for you at DHL Stadium on Saturday. We want you in the stands waving your DHL Stormers flags when they run out to face the Vodacom Bulls.



Get your tickets here https://t.co/wLcbElzHGa #iamastormer #dhldelivers @Vodacom #URC pic.twitter.com/ShQYn6PZy0 — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) April 6, 2022

Of teammate Fourie, Kitshoff says: “He’s been exceptional, just his skill, leadership and the way he actually attacks and turns over the ball or makes it slower is incredible. I’ve never actually seen him practising it [it comes natural], pilfering like that is just an incredible skill. I think he’s going to be a big threat. For us to have structures in place and win some time on defence, he needs to do a good job on the weekend.”

[email protected]