Rain robbed the Proteas of victory in their T20 World Cup opener against Zimbabwe in Hobart on Monday. Needing just 13 more runs to win in four overs with a fire-breathing Quinton de Kock klapping boundaries laat dit goed gaan at the crease, the heavens opened for the final time at the Blundstone Arena to leave South Africa stuck on 51/0, chasing 64, for a share of the two log points.

Wet weather had an impact on the match from start to finish, with the start delayed because of rain, meaning the encounter was reduced to nine overs per side. After winning the toss, Zimbabwe were restricted to just 79/5, with Lungi Ngidi bagging 2/20 in his two overs and Wayne Parnell 1/6 as The Chevrons’ top order stumbled to 19/4 before Wesley Madhevere added some respectability to their total with a well-worked 35 off 18 balls. Sensing rain was going to spoil their party, De Kock wanted to maak klaar as fast as he could, smashing four fours and a six in the first over.

At 24/0 after 1.1 overs, rain bucketed down again and the target was revised to 64 in seven overs thanks to the Duckworth-Lewis system. STILL VOL HOOP: Mark Boucher De Kock continued his assault on Zim’s bowlers when the covers came off again and smashed 47* off 18 balls, while opening partner Temba Bavuma faced just two balls for his 2*, before the game washed out in the third over. Rightfully disappointed with the no-result, coach Mark Boucher says: “One positive is that it’s not a do-or-die game for us, we are still in control of what happens at the World Cup. We don’t have a good history with rain [at World Cups], but we’d rather it happen at the start…”