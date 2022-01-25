Blitzboks captain Siviwe Soyizwapi has been ruled out of this weekend’s Spain Sevens tournament at Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla, and will be replaced by Shaun Williams.

Soyizwapi got injured in the first match of the Malaga tournament last weekend while scoring his 13th try of the season and did not take any further part in the tournament, which saw the Blitzboks secure a fifth consecutive Sevens Series tournament win.

Williams was part of the squad that won the previous four titles after making his debut in Vancouver and then played in Edmonton and Dubai as well.

The 23-year-old, who has played on the wing and scrumhalf for the Golden Lions earlier in his career, has scored eight tries in his 20 matches for the Blitzboks so far.

Impi Visser, who took over the captaincy from Soyizwapi in Malaga, will lead SA in the fourth tournament of the 2022 World Series.

