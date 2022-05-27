Western Province coach Jerome Paarwater has made four changes to his pack of forwards for tomorrow’s must-win Currie Cup clash with the Lions in Johannesburg at 5pm. Desperate for a bonus-point victory over the winless Lions to keep their hopes of a top four place alive, Province brought in Stormers No.8 Junior Pokomela, fit-again Stormers lock Adre Smith, tighthead prop Sazi Sandi and veteran loosehead Ali Vermaak to their starting lineup.

The four changes up front is sure to bolster their pack, with the return to fitness of centre Rikus Pretorius also giving Province a boost off the bench. FIT AGAIN: Prop Ali Vermaak Of the additions to his squad, coach Jerome Paarwater says: “It is great to have some experience coming in for this game against what will be a motivated Lions side.” With an outside chance of making the playoffs, the sixth-placed Province need a win at least to keep their hopes alive of making the top four.

A bonus point win, coupled with the Pumas not getting any any points against the Bulls in their clash tonight at 7pm at Loftus Versfeld tonight and the table-topping Free State not to giving any points to Griquas in Kimberley tomorrow at 2.30pm, will see Province close the gap to Griquas to three points and the Pumas to just two. ON THE WOOD: Rikus Pretorius Of their chances of making the playoffs, Paarwater says: “We play to win and it’s a bonus if we can reach the semis. There is a slight chance that we can still make it if we win on Saturday. We’re up for it, we want to win and want to see if we can still make the semis... there is a lot to play for.” DHL WP have been boosted by the inclusion of some experience for their Carling Currie Cup clash with Sigma Lions in Joburg on Saturday. 🔵⚪️



📢 Team announcement https://t.co/Tle9MFbDio#wpjoulekkerding #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/j79dwgCBnw — WP RUGBY (@WP_RUGBY) May 26, 2022 Western Province: 15 Tristan Leyds, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Juan de Jongh, 12 Cornel Smit, 11 Ebenezer Tshimanga, 10 Tim Swiel, 9 Godlen Masimla, 8 Junior Pokomela, 7 Marcel Theunissen, 6 Nama Xaba (captain), 5 Adre Smith, 4 Ernst van Rhyn, 3 Sazi Sandi, 2 Jacques van Zyl, 1 Ali Vermaak.