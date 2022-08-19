Bernard Foley has been named in his first Australia squad since the 2019 World Cup, with James O'Connor axed, as coach Dave Rennie ponders his flyhalf options for the Rugby Championship Tests against South Africa. Foley was former coach Michael Cheika's go-to man in the position but has spent the last three years playing in Japan.

With Quade Cooper suffering a long-term Achilles’ injury and O’Connor carrying the can for the 48-17 demolition by Argentina in San Juan last weekend, 32-year-old Foley may have a chance to add to his 71 Wallabies caps. 🦘 It's been a whirlwind journey for Wallaby no. 958, Billy Pollard.#Wallabies @eToroAU #ARGvAUS #TRC2022 pic.twitter.com/8HhYcmD2oQ — Wallabies (@wallabies) August 17, 2022 It may not be against world champions South Africa in Adelaide next week, though, with Foley short of match fitness and needing to get up to speed with the Wallabies’ game plan. Rennie explains: “That’s a challenge, isn’t it? He hasn’t played an enormous amount of rugby.

“He’s been doing additional training. We’ve been having our staff have a decent look at him... We’ll make a call once we’ve got him in camp on Sunday.” Rennie picked O’Connor at 10 in San Juan, opting for experience in an injury-hit squad over developing flyhalf Noah Lolesio, but was unimpressed by the Wallabies' “clunky” play. He adds: “[We] lacked cohesion so he’s missed out on selection.”