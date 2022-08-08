Australia flyhalf Quade Cooper is expected to spend an extended period on the sidelines after suffering a “pretty serious” Achilles injury during the Wallabies’ 41-26 win over Argentina in Mendoza on Saturday.

Cooper slipped while in possession seven minutes into the second half of the Wallabies’ opening Rugby Championship clash before clutching his lower left leg and had to be helped off the field when he was replaced by Reece Hodge.