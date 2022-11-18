Australia are languishing at a record low world ranking of nine and suffered their first ever defeat to Italy over the weekend but forwards coach Dan McKellar says the Wallabies can still win next year’s World Cup. Facing the world’s top-ranked team Ireland at the Aviva Stadium at 10pm on Saturday night, Australia come off an embarrassing 28-27 loss to Italy last week.

McKellar, though, says: “There’s a good group of footballers here and there’s a core group of players that are still back in Australia as well. “What you’ll find is the 33 [players] that go to the World Cup next year are certainly good enough to win that trophy.” Australia have lost eight out of 12 Tests this season.