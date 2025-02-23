KAGISO Rabada believes the Proteas will need to have “their wits about them” when they face Australia in a crucial Champions Trophy clash on Tuesday (11am start). Australia showcased their world-champion status at the weekend by chasing down a record 352 against archrivals England.

The Proteas are equally full of confidence after their 107-run victory over Afghanistan in their Group B opener in Karachi on Friday. However, Rabada knows the intensity will rise when these two great rivals meet in Rawalpindi. Rabada says: “Australia will be a different challenge – obviously a higher quality of batters, that’s pretty obvious. “We’ll have to adjust to the conditions in Rawalpindi, so we’ll take a good look at what the pitch will do in tomorrow’s game. I think we might be on the same pitch, but we’ll need to adapt. We watched the game yesterday to see how they’re going. It seems like they did pretty well to chase 350-plus.

“Australia didn’t hit many sixes; they hit a lot of fours. That tells you how good the pitches are and how quick the outfield is. “You’re just going to have to have your wits about you, especially when defending what you may think is a good score.” Rabada, often a slow starter at major tournaments before finding his rhythm later on, hit his stride immediately against the Afghans, delivering a controlled spell of 3/36 in 8.3 overs.