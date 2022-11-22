Title holders France don’t fear injuries or the dreaded “champions’ curse” as they kick off their World Cup Group C run against Australia at 9pm on Tuesday night. Les Bleus have been hit by injuries to star players, with Ballon d’Or-winning striker Karim Benzema on Saturday night joining N’Golo Kante, Paul Pogba, Presnel Kimpembe and Christopher Nkunknu on the sidelines.

And with Italy, Spain and Germany falling at the first hurdle in their World Cup defence in the last three tournaments, the omens are bad for main manne Kylian Mbappe, Raphael Varane and Hugo Lloris. But coach Didier Deschamps is min gespin about the talk of a curse ahead of the Group D opener at the Al-Janoub Stadium. The captain of the 1998 World Cup-winning France team says: “Each team has their own journey. It’s up to us.

“As a squad we know the objective in the first game - it’s not decisive, but it’s important - and we won’t be thinking about that [the curse].” “We’ll be ready for Australia.” While France are ready, Argentina will also be happy that their yster Lionel Messi is also good to go.

Fit to play: Argentina’s Messi It was feared that the Argentina captain would miss their Group C opener against Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium today at 12pm after training on his own over the weekend. But those concerns have been put to bed, with coach Lionel Scaloni’s team looking to stretch their 36-match unbeaten run. Scaloni is taking nothing for granted and says: “The World Cup is treacherous, the best team often doesn’t win.

“When you play for Argentina, that grrr, those nerves, that adrenaline, is always there. “That never changes, whether it’s Guatemala or the World Cup.” With targets on their backs, both France and Argentina will look to hit the ground running today.