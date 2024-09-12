She has been ridiculed and written off, but now Australian Olympic breakdancer "Raygun" has been crowned the number one female breaker in the world, the sport's governing body confirmed on Wednesday. Rachael "Raygun" Gunn, 37, became a global laughing stock after her kangaroo-inspired routine failed to impress judges at the Paris Olympics, where the sport of breaking made its debut.

Her moves were parodied on late-night talk shows and social media, her old-fashioned tracksuit was lampooned and breaking aficionados questioned how she even made the team. But Raygun got the last laugh when the World Dance Sport Federation (WDSF) named her the number one female breakdancer in the world. The rankings were based on the athlete's four top performances within the past 12 months.

However, with few ranking events held between December 2023 and the Olympics, "many athletes have only one competition result contributing to their ranking," the WDSF stated. Gunn won the Oceania Continental Championship in that period, earning her 1000 ranking points. Japanese B-girl Riko's win at the Gold World Series in Hong Kong in December 2023 saw her also awarded 1000 points, but the WDSF said Raygun's event carried more weight, so awarded her the top ranking.

