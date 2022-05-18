If Stormers flanker Deon Fourie gets called up to the Springbok squad for the July series against Wales, he could become the oldest Springbok debutant ever. As it stands, that honour belongs to former lock Deon Lotter, who played the first of his three matches for the Springboks at the age of 35 years, 8 months and 22 days against France at Ellis Park in 1993.

So if Fourie cracks the nod for the incoming series and gets to make his international debut in the first Test on July 2, he will be 35 years, 9 months and 7 days. View this post on Instagram A post shared by DHL Stormers (@dhlstormers) But will we see this historic event take place? In a fair world, the Stormers fetcher certainly deserves a shot at the highest level.

He has dominated the breakdowns this season in the United Rugby Championship, making 22 - a tournament-most - turnovers in the 12 games he played to date. The next South African-based player on the list is teammate Evan Roos with 13 steals. Of topping the charts, Fourie says: “That’s my job, that’s why I play and that’s what I bring to the team. If I can just keep on doing that and add value to the team, I’ll keep on doing it. The stats are probably a bonus, but as long as we win.”