Western Province midfielder Juan de Jongh is on a mission to give back what he’s learnt over the years as a professional player.

Now 33, De Jongh represented South Africa in 19 Tests after making his debut in 2010, and also went on to have a successful spell with Wasps in England from 2017 up until his return to WP last year.

Back in the Currie Cup squad, De Jongh is eager to share his experience with a young WP side, currently sukkeling big time in the Currie Cup.

Ahead of tomorrow’s 4.45pm clash with Free State at Cape Town Stadium, De Jongh, who returned from injury last week, says: “I’ve been out for a couple of months now and it’s good to be back. “Playing with youngsters… it’s all about feeding that [experience of having played abroad and at the highest level] back to the youngsters. We, as Province, want to be successful and the experience we [as older players in the setup’] can give to the youngsters is massive. It’s important for us to keep sharing.”

With only one win from seven and second from bottom on the log, Province will be looking to De Jongh to guide the rookies if things get rough against the unbeaten Cheetahs.

The Lions and Griquas kick the Easter weekend off at 3pm today, while the Sharks’ match against the Bulls in Durban was called off because of severe flooding.

[email protected]