Stormers coach John Dobson says Saturday’s United Rugby Championship opponents the Ospreys sal vuur blaas with their Wales internationals back in their squad.

Coach Toby Booth’s squad missed the likes of locks Alun-Wyn Jones and Adam Beard, flyhalf Gareth Anscombe, and wing Alex Cuthbert, among others, as they lost 45-15 to the Lions at Ellis Park last weekend.

But Booth has revealed that his dikdinge - bar Jones - will be back from Six Nations duty for the 6.45pm clash at Cape Town Stadium.

And that will make them gevaarlik for Dobson and his team - especially after the Welshmen’s groot pak against the Lions.

The Stormers coach, though, knows there is no room for complacency and says: “That’s been my concern, that we don’t appreciate how good the Ospreys are.

“They are the top Welsh franchise, they’re big, direct and if you throw in Adam Beard and Gareth Anscombe it’s a really good team…

“As a team, we are very well aware of their threat.

“With a reinforced team down at sea level we know we are in for a real battle.”

Hunting a fourth home win in a row, the sixth-placed Stormers will announce their team for the clash today.

WEEKEND’S OTHER URC FIXTURES

Tonight: Sharks v Dragons (7.30pm), Warriors v Zebre (8.35pm)

Tomorrow: Benetton v Connacht (1pm), Bulls v Ulster (2pm), Lions v Edinburgh (4.05pm), Munster v Leinster (8pm), Scarlets v Cardiff (8.35pm)

