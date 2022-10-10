Cape Town City’s maiden Caf Champions League adventure is all but over after they were thumped 3-0 at Petro de Luanda on Saturday. FULL TIME | Defeat for City.



💙 CTCFC 0️⃣-3️⃣ Petro De Luanda 🇦🇴#TotalEnergiesCAFCL 🏆 pic.twitter.com/MnjdOPdhPL — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) October 8, 2022 The meek defeat in the Cape Town Stadium second preliminary round home leg means they need a miracle in Friday’s trip to Angola to advance to the group stages.

The Citizens were their own worst enemies, as defensive mistakes led to all three of the visitors’ away goals. After failing to deal with last year’s semifinalists’ press, Gleison Moreira took full advantage of rattled City seven minutes before the break. OPENER: Gleison Moreira, right The Brazilian collected a wayward pass on the edge of the circle and went on a run before a one-two with skipper Azulao caught out City centreback Taariq Fielies and Gleison planted the ball in Darren Keet’s far post.

City boss Eric Tinkler brought on midfielder Mpho Makola at half time to give his team more creativity. BITTER PILL: Coach Eric Tinkler But his call backfired spectacularly as Makola gave away a penalty three minutes after coming on, getting caught on the wrong side of Gilberto as he scrambled back. Azulao kept his cool from the spot to make it 2-0 and when centreback Nathan Fasika’s 63rd-minute hospital pass to keeper Keet was cut out by Gilberto, Azulao stabbed the loose ball home.

Following midfielder Brice Ambina’s sending-off for a second caution with 11 minutes to play, coach Tinkler says: “We lost to a quality team. “But in reality, the three goals came from us, so that’s the disappointing side for me.” With their hopes of progress hanging from a thread, he adds: “Now obviously it’s difficult, sombre, the mood’s not great, you know, it’s very, very quiet.